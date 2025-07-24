Atletico Madrid sign Feyenoord defender Hancko for €30m

ATLETICO Madrid have secured the signing of Slovak defender David Hancko from Feyenoord in a deal reportedly worth around 30 million euros. The LaLiga club confirmed the agreement, pending medical tests and contract finalisation.

Hancko, 27, has been a key figure for Feyenoord since joining in 2022, making 140 appearances and helping the Dutch side clinch the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season. The Slovak international was also linked with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr before opting for a move to Spain.

“Atletico and Feyenoord have reached an agreement over the transfer of David Hancko to our club, pending the completion of the medical examination and the signing of his new contract,“ Atletico said in a statement. The club finished third in LaLiga last season, trailing rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Financial specifics were not officially disclosed, but Spanish media reports indicate the transfer fee stands at approximately 30 million euros. Atletico’s latest acquisition aims to bolster their defensive options as they prepare for the upcoming campaign. - Reuters