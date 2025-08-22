Azlan Kuste wins Malaysia’s first gold at SEA Deaf Games 2025

NATIONAL athletics athlete Azlan Kuste delivered Malaysia’s first gold medal at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games for the Deaf today.

He achieved this historic victory in his favourite event, the men’s 800 metres, at the Ragunan Student Sports Training Centre in South Jakarta.

Azlan successfully defended the title he first claimed at the inaugural Kuala Lumpur 2022 edition with a time of 2 minutes 03.97 seconds.

His teammate Aidil A. Asyraf Juakim secured the silver medal for Malaysia with a time of 2:05.21 seconds.

Brunei’s Md Amiruddin Md Zain claimed the bronze medal with a finishing time of 2:12.20 seconds.

The Malaysian contingent cheered from the sidelines throughout the race as both athletes surged towards the finish line.

Both Azlan and Aidil raised their hands in triumph after crossing the finish line in a symbolic gesture.

This victory marks a promising start to Malaysia’s campaign at the games being held on Indonesian soil.

The second edition of the SEA Games for the Deaf continues until 26 August. – Bernama