Azlan’s plunge into powerlifting pays off

KUCHING: Last year, Azlan Mos, 33, decided to leave his hometown and move to the federal capital in a determined effort to develop his powerlifting career.

The national record holder with a weight of 171 kilogrammes (kg) in the men’s under 65kg category had earlier quit his job in the inventory department of a supermarket here after putting in nearly five years of dedication.

He started to represent the state in tenpin bowling at Para Malaysia Games (Para SUKMA) in 2016 and 2018 but the native of Sebuyau wants to step out of his comfort zone by switching to powerlifting events in the next edition.

“In 2019, it dawn on me that the dwarf bowling is not contested abroad... but I want to go far for my future and career.

“Some people say powerlifting hurts the body but most sports are strenuous, nothing is easy so you have to go through everything if you want to succeed, for example Bonnie Bunyau Gustin also started from the bottom,“ said Azlan who has been absorbed into the national squad.

The Sarawakian strong man said that changing from tenpin bowling to powerlifting received full encouragement and support from his family and those around him, especially his beloved mother.

Azlan proved that his decision to train under the National Sports Council (MSN) is increasingly bearing fruit when he defended his gold medal through the best weight of 171kg he achieved at the Para SUKMA 2024 Games, thus erasing the 170kg record held by the national powerlifting champion, Bonnie during the 2018 edition.

The success of the third child of the five siblings also contributed another gold for a total weight of 465kg after lifting 150kg, 155kg and 160kg.

“I always give a monthly allowance to my mother and for the SUKMA incentive this time, I will make part of it as savings and of course give a bonus to my parents in the village as well,“ he said.

Determined to make the country proud, he hopes to improve his personal record at the 2024 Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and the 2025 ASEAN Para Games in Thailand later.

“This is the second time I will join the Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai... the last time I only got the best ranking out of 50 people who competed so I want to improve my position as well,“ said Azlan who is also fondly called ‘Param’ by his friends.