BAC 2025: Will Zii Jia, Tang Jie-Ee Wei withdraw?

KUALA LUMPUR: Is former Asian champion Lee Zii Jia set to miss the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China, from April 8-13?

This question arises after a check by Bernama on the official Badminton World Federation website found the world No 8 Zii Jia listed as having withdrawn from the tournament.

Zii Jia, who won the Asian title in 2022, pulled out of the Swiss Open, which concludes today, reportedly due to a ligament injury in his right ankle.

Apart from Zii Jia, Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei have also been listed as withdrawals from the tournament.

However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation or statement from the Badminton Association of Malaysia or Team LZJ regarding the withdrawals.