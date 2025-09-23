KEMAROL BAHARIN played six under par (-6) in the round one of PGM Melaka Closed Championship at Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club. Kemarol grinded eight birdies against two bogeys on holes 6 and 14.

Syahiran Syakir is one stroke behind at five under par (-5). Syahiran played a bogey free round and carded five birdies.

Paul San is at four under par and two strokes away from leader. Played seven birdies against one bogey on hole 4.

Ben Leong and Shariffuddin is four strokes behind the leader.