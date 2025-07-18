BAJC 2025: Malaysia crush Macau China in Group B opener

MALAYSIA got off to a strong start in the 2025 Badminton Asia Junior Championships (BAJC) mixed team event, beating Macau China in their Group B opener in Solo, Indonesia, today.

The Malaysians thrashed their opponents with a score of 110-59 in the match held at the Manahan Indoor Stadium.

The national team is scheduled to face Myanmar, followed by Singapore, in their next Group B matches tomorrow.

This year’s BAJC edition features a new format in which each team must play 10 matches — comprising two men’s singles, two women’s singles, two men’s doubles, two women’s doubles and two mixed doubles.

Each match consists of one game of 11 points, and the first team to reach 110 points is declared the winner.

Only the champion in each group qualifies for the quarter-finals.

In the last edition in Yogyakarta, Malaysia won bronze - BERNAMA