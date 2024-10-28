Balotelli set for Italy return with injury-hit strugglers Genoa

MARIO Balotelli is set to return to Italian football with Genoa, the injury-hit Serie A club's sporting director Marco Ottolini confirmed on Sunday.

“Save for any surprises he will be a Genoa player tomorrow (Monday),“ said Ottolini ahead of Genoa’s 3-0 defeat at Lazio.

Genoa have seven players out injured including forwards Junior Messias, Vitinha and Caleb Ekuban and have decided to take a gamble on free agent Balotelli, who last played in Serie A for Brescia four years ago and last season was at Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

“We’ve decided to go all-in with Balotelli. We’re hoping for real enthusiasm, he has shown a huge desire to come back (to Italy) and play for Genoa,“ said Ottolini.

Balotelli, born in Palermo to Ghanaian parents, was once one of the young stars of Italian football and considered a potentially world class striker.

But at the age of 34 this move to Genoa represents a last chance on the big stage after a rocky career in which uncomfortable off-field headlines have been as common as goals and trophies.

A career high point came at Euro 2012, when he starred up front for losing finalists Italy, having just helped Manchester City win their first English league title since 1968.

He had previously had a hand in three Serie A crowns for Inter Milan and the 2010 Champions League triumph under Jose Mourinho, the last time an Italian team became kings of Europe.

Balotelli has also been a frequent target for racist abuse in his native Italy, with Verona, Roma and Juventus fans among those who have targeted him.

The former Italy striker is likely to make his first appearance against Fiorentina on Thursday for Genoa, who sit third from bottom in Italy's top flight after a seven-match winless run in which they have lost five times.