BAM bids farewell to several national players, unveils 2025 senior team

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has expressed its appreciation to several players who will be transitioning out of the national squad and acknowledging their dedication and contributions towards the nation.

This announcement was made today in an official Facebook post where BAM extended its best wishes to the players future endeavors.

The players include Chua Kim Sheng, Ong Zhen Yi, Kok Jing Hong, Jan Jireh Lee Zhi Ming (men’s singles), Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Ung Yi Xing (women’s singles), Rayner Beh Chun Meng, Choi Jian Sheng (men’s doubles), Anna Cheong Ching Yik, Low Yeen Yuan (women’s doubles) and Jeremy Juan Zhen Liang, Poopathi Velayutham and Lai Ting Cen (mixed doubles).

Meanwhile, BAM also revealed its 34-member national senior team for 2025, following a selection process involving discussions between the BAM Management and the coaching team led by Director of Coaching Rexy Mainaky.

“The aim is to build a strong, competitive squad for the upcoming year,“ it said.

Among the familiar names include Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao (men’s singles), Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles), and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles).

In women’s doubles, Pearly Tan and M.Thinaah will remain but the final squad members will be determined after an evaluation by the new Head Coach of the department.