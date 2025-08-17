Barcelona cruise past nine-man Mallorca in Liga opener

BARCELONA kicked off their La Liga title defence with a comfortable 3-0 victory over nine-man Mallorca on Saturday.

The visitors took an early lead after just seven minutes through Raphinha’s header from Lamine Yamal’s cross.

Yamal was involved again as Ferran Torres doubled Barcelona’s advantage in the 23rd minute.

Mallorca’s frustrations grew when Manu Morlanes was sent off for a second yellow card after a foul on Yamal.

Vedat Muriqi followed Morlanes with a straight red for a high boot on debutant goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Despite the numerical advantage, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was unimpressed with his team’s second-half performance.

“They’re three important points, but I didn’t like the match,“ Flick told Movistar.

“After going two goals up and following Mallorca’s two red cards, I think the team only gave 50 percent and I didn’t like that.”

Marcus Rashford made his La Liga debut as a second-half substitute after his loan move was finalised on Saturday morning.

Yamal capped off the win with a stunning solo goal in stoppage time, curling a left-footed strike into the top corner.

“He surprises you every day. He’s a spectacular player,“ Flick said of the 16-year-old.

Elsewhere, Valencia drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad, while Alaves snatched a late 2-1 win over Levante.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid begin their campaigns on Sunday and Tuesday respectively. - AFP