Barcelona’s Balde may miss Champions League opener with hamstring injury

BARCELONA defender Alejandro Balde faces a potential absence from the club’s Champions League opener against Newcastle after sustaining a hamstring injury during training.

The left-back suffered the injury on Wednesday, with Spanish media reports estimating a recovery period of three to four weeks.

Barcelona confirmed the setback in an official statement, noting that Balde sustained a slight injury to his left hamstring during the training session.

The club emphasised that his availability for future matches would depend entirely on his recovery progress.

Balde is expected to miss Barcelona’s La Liga encounter against Valencia on September 14 due to this injury.

The timing also puts his participation in doubt for the crucial Champions League away fixture at Newcastle on September 18. – AFP