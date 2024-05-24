Barcelona sack Xavi as manager

MADRID: Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi Hernandez, the LaLiga club said on Friday, four weeks after confirming him in the job for the 2024-25 campaign.

“Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season,“ Barcelona said in a statement.

“Barcelona wish to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.

“He will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.” (Reporting by Fernando Kallas.