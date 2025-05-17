DEFENDER RONALD ARAUJO is confident Barcelona, who clinched a domestic treble by winning the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup this season, have what it takes to capture the Champions League, a title that has eluded the club for a decade.

Thousands joined Barcelona's victory parade from Camp Nou to Arc de Triomf on Friday, a day after the Catalan side secured their 28th Spanish top-flight title with a 2-0 win at local rivals Espanyol.

“Very happy, we deserve it. The team and the people deserve it. Nobody was betting on us at the beginning of the season and we have won three titles,“ Uruguay’s Araujo told Barca One during the open-bus parade.

“People are excited about this team because there is good raw material. We missed the Champions League, but we will get it.”

Barcelona, who were eliminated from the Champions League semi-finals by Inter Milan this month, last won the top European club competition in 2015.