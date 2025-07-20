Barrett brothers return for All Blacks in Rugby Championship

BROTHERS Scott and Beauden Barrett are set to return for the All Blacks in the upcoming Rugby Championship after recovering from injuries. Coach Scott Robertson confirmed their availability following New Zealand’s series sweep against France.

The All Blacks secured a hard-fought 29-19 victory in the third Test in Hamilton, overcoming a physical French side. Captain Scott Barrett missed the last two matches with a calf injury, while fly-half Beauden Barrett was sidelined with a hand fracture. Robertson expressed confidence both would be fit for the opening Rugby Championship Tests in Argentina.

“Beauden’s going well. That was one of the reasons we pulled him out this week, to give him every chance to be available for that game,“ Robertson said. “Scott Barrett’s tracking really well. That rest has been great for him and in the last week he’s been training, so he’ll be available for Argentina.”

Dynamic back-rower Wallace Sititi is also expected to recover in time after minor ankle surgery. Robertson praised his team’s resilience after making 10 changes from the second Test, gradually finding rhythm after France led 19-10 late in the first half.

“The third game is always difficult mentally. You’ve got one team that’s chasing one and one’s trying to put it away,“ Robertson said. “You can see how desperate France were, they were spirited and tough, and we’re just pleased the guys we gave an opportunity to, took it.”

Injury concerns remain for prop Tyrel Lomax (thumb), scrum-half Noah Hotham (ankle), and back-rower Luke Jacobson (quad). Wing Caleb Clarke and prop Tamaiti Williams are likely to miss the Argentina tour but could return for September Tests against South Africa. - AFP