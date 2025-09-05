Belgium thrash Liechtenstein 6-0 in World Cup qualifier with Tielemans brace

CAPTAIN YOURI TIELEMANS scored twice to lead Belgium to a commanding 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Winger Malick Fofana celebrated his first international goal during the one-sided Group J encounter at Rheinpark Stadion.

Maxim De Cuyper, Arthur Theate, and Kevin De Bruyne also found the net for the dominant Belgian side.

The visitors created numerous chances and could have won by a far greater margin with more clinical finishing.

This comprehensive victory brings Belgium to seven points from three qualifiers, placing them third in the group.

They trail leaders Wales by three points but hold two games in hand over their rivals.

Liechtenstein remain bottom of the group after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat.

Belgium broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when De Cuyper headed home Thomas Meunier’s cross from the right flank.

Theate nearly doubled the lead before halftime with a spectacular 30-yard shot that crashed against the crossbar.

Tielemans produced a magnificent 25-yard volley just after the restart that found the bottom right corner of the net.

Theate secured his first international goal by heading in at the back post from a De Cuyper cross.

De Bruyne added a fourth goal with a neat finish from Hans Vanaken’s excellent reverse pass.

Tielemans converted a 70th-minute penalty to complete his brace and make it 5-0.

Fofana capped the scoring with a well-taken goal from a polished team move in his second international appearance. – Reuters