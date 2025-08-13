Bergson matches Indra Putra’s record in JDT’s thrilling 5-3 win

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM (JDT) striker Bergson da Silva made history by matching Indra Putra Mahayuddin’s record as the all-time top scorer in the Malaysian Super League with 106 goals.

His decisive extra-time strike sealed a thrilling 5-3 comeback victory over Negeri Sembilan FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Negeri Sembilan stunned the defending champions early with Joseph Esso opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

Ameyaw Alexander Agyakwa provided another assist four minutes later, setting up Jovan Motika for a 2-0 lead.

JDT responded by introducing Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in the 29th minute, and his corner-kick found Jon Irazabal for a crucial header in the 38th minute.

Jaoa Figueiredo levelled the score at 2-2 just three minutes later, reigniting JDT’s momentum before halftime.

The Southern Tigers took control in the second half, with Irazabal completing a Hector Hevel pass to make it 3-2 in the 57th minute.

Arif Aiman extended the lead to 4-2 with a powerful strike just a minute later.

Motika pulled one back for Negeri Sembilan in the 60th minute, keeping the contest alive.

Bergson’s spectacular scissor kick in extra time secured the win and etched his name in Super League history.

In other matches, Selangor triumphed 3-0 over DPMM FC, while Kelantan Red Warriors drew 1-1 against Imigresen FC. - Bernama