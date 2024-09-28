Bidoglio unhappy with JDT ‘s under par performance against KCFC

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Hector Bidoglio was clearly not satisfied with his team’s outing against Kuching City FC (KCFC) as the 10-time Super League champions struggled in their narrow win against the Borneo team on home turf.

He said the players needed to up their game ahead of the second Asian Football Confederation Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) Group A match against Shanghai Shenhua FC at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Oct 1.

“Maybe their focus was on that important game (against Shanghai Shenhua FC) but in my opinion, we need to focus on all the games.

“We need to improve...I am clear that we need to more effective our attacks and we need to be compact when turning around to defend,” he told reporters after the match against KCFC at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here yesterday.

Meanwhile, KCFC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak commended his players for putting up a fight against the Southern Tigers.

“I think the boys did very well. We manage to hold them in first half.. but in second half we lost a little bit of concentration and concede early goal in second half and the second goal.

“The boys gave everything and I am happy to see they enjoy the football against a major team like JDT,” he said.

The game last night saw JDT working hard to score a vital 2-1 victory against KCFC with the defending champions’ goal contributed by Bergson Da Silva in the 48th minute and Juan Muniz Gallego (81st minute) while KCFC’s goal was netted by Luiz Fernando Barnaske Welter (83rd minute).