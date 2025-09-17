Blowpipe event dropped from Borneo Games 2025 due to lack of participation

THE blowpipe event has been removed from the Borneo Games 2025 programme due to insufficient participation from competing contingents.

Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah confirmed the traditional sport’s exclusion despite initial plans to feature it prominently.

He explained that although blowpipe was among the traditional sports planned for highlighting, only a few contingents showed interest in taking part.

“We had planned to feature two traditional sports — blowpipe and tug-of-war. However, due to poor response, the blowpipe event could not proceed. Tug-of-war will remain in the programme,“ he told reporters after inspecting the kit collection centre for the 10th Kuching Marathon at a shopping mall here today.

The Borneo Games 2025 will run from September 24 to 28 with participation from Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan, Brunei and Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province.

Abdul Karim noted that only one Indonesian province, East Kalimantan, would participate in this edition while West Kalimantan could not join due to certain factors.

The games will feature various sports including athletics, swimming, badminton, archery and lawn bowls.

The Borneo Games were first held in 1995 with the last edition taking place in Labuan in 2013. – Bernama