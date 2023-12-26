Brazilian forward Vitor Roque embarks on Barcelona adventure

RIO DE JANEIRO: Teenage striker Vitor Roque has travelled to Barcelona as he prepares to be unveiled as the Catalan club’s latest South American signing.

The 18-year-old Brazil international is expected to take part in his first training session with the Spanish giants on Friday ahead of his official presentation at the Camp Nou on Jan 3, 2024, Xinhua quoted news outlet Globo Esporte’s report.

Earlier on Monday, Barcelona published a video on social media showing Roque wearing the Blaugrana shirt with the words: “All I want for Christmas is you.”

Roque was initially expected to join Barcelona next July after Athletico Paranaense agreed to a transfer fee reportedly worth €40 million.

His arrival, however, was brought forward to January at the behest of Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, who is eager to bolster his team’s misfiring attack.

Roque, who made his international debut in Brazil’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Morocco in March, has scored 28 goals in 81 appearances for Paranaense since his 2022 move from Cruzeiro.- Bernama