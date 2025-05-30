BRITISH canoeist Kurts Adams Rozentals says he has been banned from training and competing because of his use of social media platform OnlyFans to raise money for his career.

Rozentals, who competes in canoe slalom and is part of Paddle UK’s World Class Programme for Olympic hopefuls, was suspended in April by the governing body.

In a statement, Paddle UK did not disclose the nature of the allegations, but said he was under an interim action, pending the outcome of an independent investigation.

Rozentals told the BBC he began using OnlyFans -- a subscription-based service that allows users to monetise content, some of it adult in nature -- to post ‘spicy’ material.

“I have been posting videos (on Instagram) that are consciously made to be edgy in order to drive conversions to my spicy content page (on OnlyFans), to fund this ultimate dream of going to the Olympics,“ Rozentals said.

Under Paddle UK’s World Class Programme, Rozentals receives 16,000 pounds in funding for his training but he says that does not allow him to be a full-time athlete.

Now, he says he is being forced to choose between pursuing his career and making an income via social media.

“This is the hardest decision that I’ve ever faced in my life,“ Rozentals, who set up his OnlyFans account in January, said. “I came to the realisation about why I started doing this last winter after years of struggle, living on the edge, my mum working 90 hours-a-week, having bailiffs at the door.

“I’m going to find a way where we don’t have to struggle, where my mum can enjoy her life and I’m able to put everything into this sport because when you’re thinking about how to pay the rent this month and you’re standing at the start line, that’s not very conducive (to performing well).”

Paddle UK said it’s interim action was not a disciplinary case but was “a neutral act” designed to protect all parties.

“It was taken to ensure the integrity of the investigation and to safeguard other athletes, staff, and volunteers due to the nature of the allegations,“ a statement said.

“Paddle UK is committed to ensuring a safe and open environment for all, and interim action under the Athlete Disciplinary Policy is only taken where necessary and proportionate.”

Athletes in other sports have used OnlyFans to fund careers.

At last year’s Paris Olympics gay New Zealand rower Robbie Manson told Reuters that posting adult-themed content on the site had vastly-increased his income.

“The fact that I’m gay, I have the gay following and the audience already, and I’m slightly leaning into that,“ he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s for everyone, (but) for other athletes, there’s definitely an opportunity there.”

British diver Jack Laugher, who won bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard in Paris, said he created his OnlyFans in 2024 to “make ends meet”.