Bryan Mbeumo joins Man Utd as childhood dream comes true

CAMEROON winger Bryan Mbeumo has fulfilled a lifelong ambition by joining Manchester United from Brentford in a deal worth an initial £65 million.

The 25-year-old, who scored 20 goals last season, signed a contract until 2030 with an option for an additional year.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams,“ Mbeumo said in a club statement. “The team whose shirt I wore growing up.”

United fought off competition from Tottenham, now managed by former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, to secure the France-born attacker. Their third bid, including £6 million in add-ons, was accepted last week.

Mbeumo’s arrival marks another step in United’s summer rebuild under coach Ruben Amorim, who has also signed Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Paraguayan defender Diego Leon.

The Red Devils endured a dismal 2024-25 campaign, finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday,“ Mbeumo added. “I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.”

Brentford director of football Phil Giles acknowledged the timing was right for Mbeumo’s departure.

“There is always a right time for a player to move on and, for Bryan, that time is now,“ Giles said.

“He has the opportunity to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we are very happy for him.”

United’s football director Jason Wilcox described Mbeumo as a “primary target” ahead of their pre-season tour in the US, where they will face West Ham before opening their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on August 17.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is set to leave for Barcelona, while Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia are expected to depart before the new season. - AFP