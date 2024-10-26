Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament concludes with epic victories amidst RM2.7m prize pool

SHAH ALAM: The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC), Malaysia’s most celebrated and enduring amateur golf tournament series, concluded its 31st edition in spectacular fashion at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, yesterday.

With over 3,600 golfers competing in 32 action-packed qualifiers, this year’s tournament came to a thrilling conclusion as Lam Kong Foo and Lee Kok Hua claimed the titles of Gross and Nett Champions.

This year’s finals delivered a nail-biting finish, as Lam finished with 75 strokes (3 over par) showcasing precision and poise on the greens, seizing victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Alongside the Gross Champion, Nett winner Lee shared the winner’s spotlight, each receiving Garmin’s latest devices, including the Venu 3, epix Pro, and Approach Z82—tools that will take their game to the next level.

“Winning (the Carlsberg Golf Classic National Finals) is great, but the true highlight has been the camaraderie and sportsmanship on display.

“As an amateur, competing alongside such talented golfers in a tournament series has been an unforgettable experience. It’s not just about the prizes, it’s about the friendships and memories made along the way,” said Lee.