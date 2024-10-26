Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament concludes with epic victories amidst RM2.7m prize pool

SHAH ALAM: The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC), Malaysia’s most celebrated and enduring amateur golf tournament series, concluded its 31st edition in spectacular fashion at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, yesterday.
With over 3,600 golfers competing in 32 action-packed qualifiers, this year’s tournament came to a thrilling conclusion as Lam Kong Foo and Lee Kok Hua claimed the titles of Gross and Nett Champions.
This year’s finals delivered a nail-biting finish, as Lam finished with 75 strokes (3 over par) showcasing precision and poise on the greens, seizing victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
Alongside the Gross Champion, Nett winner Lee shared the winner’s spotlight, each receiving Garmin’s latest devices, including the Venu 3, epix Pro, and Approach Z82—tools that will take their game to the next level.
“Winning (the Carlsberg Golf Classic National Finals) is great, but the true highlight has been the camaraderie and sportsmanship on display.
“As an amateur, competing alongside such talented golfers in a tournament series has been an unforgettable experience. It’s not just about the prizes, it’s about the friendships and memories made along the way,” said Lee.
Since its June kick-off, the CGC has captivated golf enthusiasts across Malaysia, with competitions spanning Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Putrajaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and Selangor.
The 2024 edition raised the bar with a spectacular RM2.7 million prize pool, new sponsorships, and a line-up of premium rewards that solidified CGC’s reputation as the gold standard for amateur golf tournaments.
This year’s tournament included Vespa and Le Botanical, joining forces with returning partners Hap Seng Star & Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, Adidas, TaylorMade, and Garmin.
The result? A tournament experience like no other.
Vespa revved up the excitement by offering a Vespa Primavera for qualifying rounds and a Vespa Sprint for the grand finals as Hole-In-One prizes, turning the competition into a high-stakes affair.
Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Hap Seng Star continued their support with two stunning units of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 up for grabs as Hole-In-One prizes during the National Finals.
Additional prizes included TaylorMade’s top-of-the-line golf equipment, adidas’ stylish apparel, and Garmin’s cutting-edge tech, ensuring every participant had the chance to take home something amazing.
Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini, expressed his pride in the tournament’s legacy stating, “What an incredible journey this has been! The Carlsberg Golf Classic is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of friendship, joy, and the spirit of healthy competition.
“We are committed to strengthening Carlsberg’s position as the preferred beer at Malaysia’s top golf clubs and offering golfers a premium experience.
“Our goal is to continue elevating this iconic event, providing opportunities to sample Somersby 0.0 and other exciting Carlsberg variants, while ensuring our brand is synonymous with the very best in golf.”
As the final putt dropped and the last cheers rang out, Carlsberg Malaysia hosted a grand celebration in true Carlsberg fashion.
Champions, participants, and supporters alike toasted to a memorable year—one that blended competitive spirit with moments of togetherness, proving once again why the Carlsberg Golf Classic is a must-play event in the Malaysian golfing calendar.