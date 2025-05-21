SEPAK TAKRAW LEAGUE (CelcomDigi STL 2025) is back and will ignite the local sporting scene with an additional Grand Prix (GP) in Negeri Sembilan, with a total of six Grand Prix this season which starts from 28 May until 31 August 2025. More exciting, this 11th edition comes with a brand new look with the presence of renowned telecommunication company, CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) as title sponsor for STL 2025.

CelcomDigi STL 2025 maintains the GP format but there is a new qualification system that divides teams to Class One and Class Two after completion of group stage. Only teams in Class One will stand a chance to win the GP, whilst the teams in Class Two will fight for a spot between fifth to eighth. This format will ensure higher intensity and competitiveness among teams which will be exciting for ardent fans.

CelcomDigi STL 2025 will start with STL Division 1 which takes place at a brand new venue, Stadium SUKPA, Pahang this season. STL Premier will start at Stadium Gong Badak, Terengganu for the first GP. The second Grand Prix will be at another brand new venue, Arena 9 in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan followed by the third GP at Iskandar Malaysia Studios, Johor. The fourth GP will take place at Stadium Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur before moving up north to the fifth GP Perak in Stadium Indera Mulia Ipoh and last but not least, the sixth GP will be held at Spice Arena, Penang.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh stated, “STL is a prestigious league that truly deserves recognition, especially for Astro’s efforts and its strong collaboration with the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM) through strategic and effective development plans. These ongoing efforts have successfully nurtured a new generation of high-calibre athletes and produced world-class talents. The national team’s impressive performance at the recent 2025 Asia Sepak Takraw Championship is clear proof of the success of grassroots development programs, with STL serving as a vital platform. Over the past 11 years, STL has transformed from a community-level sport into a professional, commercialised, and inclusive league, a truly outstanding achievement for local sports,” she said.

Meanwhile, Astro Head of Sports, Nicholas John said, “STL is not just a league, it’s an effort to elevate sepak takraw on world stage. CelcomDigi coming on board strengthens the collaboration between corporate sector and organiser in bringing local sports to greater heights. CelcomDigi’s support through the Arena CelcomDigi initiative encourages a healthy lifestyle and serves as a platform to unite Malaysians through the power of sports. We are thankful that one of the sports in the Arena CelcomDigi initiative is sepak takraw, this adds value to our mission in expanding STL’s impact throughout the country and internationally. We appreciate the trust and commitments given,” he added.

“STL marked its 10th anniversary last year with a record-breaking achievement, reaching 6.3 million viewers on television, the highest viewership since its inception in 2014. The OTT platform sooka also experienced remarkable growth, recording a total of 15 million minutes viewing, marking a 500% over the previous year. These impressive numbers reflect the unwavering support and loyalty of fans towards this traditional sport,” he said.

CelcomDigi’s Head of Brand and Marketing Services, Chan May Ling, said, “We are very excited to collaborate with Astro on the STL 2025 program as part of our efforts to empower the sport of sepak takraw among fans both locally and internationally. In line with the growing awareness among Malaysians towards a healthy and active lifestyle, our aim is to foster a sports culture that is healthy, inclusive, and sustainable through the Arena CelcomDigi initiative, to ensure that every Malaysian has access and opportunity to participate in sports they are passionate about. This also includes supporting efforts to identify new talent in the local sports scene and their continuous development for the long term,”she said.

President Malaysia Sepak Takraw Association (PSM), Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said, “This year is an important milestone for sepak takraw, this year we have pack sporting schedule and the national teams’ success at the recent Asia Cup will ignite the enthusiasm not just for the players but the entire sepak takraw fraternity. We are witnessing a paradigm shift in Malaysia’s sepak takraw landscape, STL not only elevates the traditional sport to a professional level but it also marks a serious commitment for long term development,” he said.

“STL will always be a part of sepak takraw’s main calendar, not only in Malaysia but it’s also a reference point for other countries, especially from the development and commercialization of sepak takraw. We believe the changes made to the list of national players this season, has seen more competitiveness and added excitement for the fans,” he added.

Klinik STL 2025 is back with more coverage and exclusivity, the goal is to unearth young sepak takraw players and develop their potential further. This is program is targeted at teenagers aged between 13 to 17 years old where they will follow intensive training session and professional exposure to enable them to showcase their capabilities in hopes of becoming young stars in the future. 30 top participants from Klinik STL will be selected to be part of Basic Training Camp at the first Malaysia Academy Sepak Takraw Centre. Besides selected schools, Klinik STL will be open for registration at selected venues this upcoming July.

Astro Rewards, a customer loyalty program, will offer various activities for Astro customers for the duration of CelcomDigi STL 2025. 2000 free tickets will be given to lucky winners through contests on the My Astro app.

In addition to CelcomDigi as the Title Sponsor, the tournament is also supported by several key partners: Vida as the Official Beverage, Gajahmas as the Official Sporting Equipment, FBT-UFL as the Official Organiser Attire, and Pos Malaysia as the Official Strategic Logistics Partner. Ticketing is handled by TicketHotline as the Official Ticket Partner, while First Pride joins as the Official Snack Partner. Meanwhile, Sinar FM, Gegar, and Zayan continue their support as the Official Radio Partners for STL.

Last season, Kuala Lumpur Thunder claimed the prestigious STL Premier title, taking it from the previous champions, Perak Bison. Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Antlers successfully defended their title in the STL Champions Cup.

The CelcomDigi STL 2025 will feature three main categories: STL Divisyen 1, STL Premier, and the STL Champions Cup. A total of 12 teams will compete in both the STL Premier and STL Divisyen 1. The STL Champions Cup, on the other hand, will showcase the top four teams from STL Premier alongside with five international invitational teams promising world-class performances. Fans can purchase tickets online via www.tickethotline.com.my starting 22 May.

Don’t miss your chance to catch the excitement of CelcomDigi STL 2025! All matches will be broadcast across Astro platforms, so you can enjoy the action live from the comfort of your home or on the go via the Astro GO app or stream it for free on sooka. Astro remains committed to delivering the very best of this season’s action, anytime and anywhere!