Cheah Liek Hou open to reconciliation with PCM after reward dispute

PETALING JAYA: National para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou has expressed his willingness to reconcile with the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) over the 2024 Paris Paralympics reward issue.

Liek Hou said he was open to meeting with PCM to mend ties and ease tensions which had somewhat affected his mental state recently.

He confirmed his openness to discussion during a press conference here today.

The two-time Paralympic men’s singles SU5 gold medallist admitted that PCM has yet to reach out to him for clarification regarding the controversy sparked by his recent social media post.

The 38-year-old had claimed that PCM failed to deliver the promised RM60,000 cash incentive after his Paris 2024 gold medal win.

According to media reports, PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin had last year announced that gold medallists would each receive RM60,000 in cash.

The delay in payment led to a public dispute, with PCM last Thursday considering legal action and suspension against the shuttler.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh confirmed on Sunday that no suspension was imposed.

Liek Hou said he now considers the issue resolved after receiving the outstanding RM35,000 yesterday from retail chain 99 Speed Mart Sdn Bhd.

He had earlier received RM25,000 from PCM.

The world number one also received an additional RM35,000 reward from Johor-based property developer Faire Development.

Grateful for the contribution, Liek Hou said Faire Development was the first company to reach out after he voiced his concerns.

Faire Development managing director Kenneth Lim said the company was honoured to recognise Liek Hou’s dedication. – Bernama