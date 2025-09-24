JDT coach Munoz stresses focus and consistency for Bangkok United clash

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM (JDT) are fully aware of the challenge as they face Bangkok United tomorrow in the ASEAN Club Championship at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. Head coach Xisco Munoz stressed the need for focus and consistency ahead of the crucial match.

Munoz said that although his team’s morale was boosted by the recent 8-0 victory over Sabah in the Super League, the upcoming clash will be a completely different test. He explained that his team must learn quickly when facing different situations as part of their growth process. The most important thing is how the team continues to grow and become more solid in terms of consistency according to the coach.

He acknowledged that both sides have the potential to win but stressed that JDT must play with full concentration throughout the game. Munoz noted that both teams are capable of winning and JDT will have their fans behind them. He added that it will still be a tough game where they cannot afford lapses and will give maximum focus for 90 minutes. Munoz emphasised defensive organisation and ball control as the foundation for JDT’s game plan.

Meanwhile, Bangkok United head coach Totchtawan Sripan said his side is gearing up for their second match after a confident 4-2 win against Selangor. Totchtawan stated that JDT is one of the best clubs in Asia and from past experiences against top teams, they believe they know how to handle them. When asked about adapting to JDT’s style, Totchtawan stressed that his team will stick to their identity. He also expects a high-intensity match against the Malaysian champions. – Bernama