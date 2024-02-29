Cheng Hoe appointed Police Tero FC head coach

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Selangor FC manager Tan Cheng Hoe (pix) has been appointed head coach of a Thai League club, Police Tero FC today.

The club announced the appointment in a post on their official Facebook page today.

“Police Tero FC announces the appointment of Tan Cheng Ho as head coach and moved coach Yong Warawut Srimakha to be technical president. Welcome coach Tan Cheng Hoe,” the post read.

The appointment ends speculation that Cheng Hoe would be coaching a club in the neighbouring country following his departure from Selangor FC yesterday.

Selangor FC had announced that they were starting the 2024 season of the Malaysia League with a new head coach after the club reached an agreement with the Kedahan to end his contract effective immediately.

Nidzam Jamil will be stepping in as Selangor FC head coach temporarily pending the announcement of a new head coach.

Since his appointment in September 2022, Cheng Hoe has helped the Red Giants to become the runners-up of the Malaysia Cup in 2022 and also the Malaysia Super League in 2023, ensuring their automatic qualification to the AFC Champions League 2 for the 2024/2025 season. -Bernama