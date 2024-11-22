NATIONAL mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, pulled off an incredible comeback to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the China Masters in Shenzhen today, , defeating China’s world No. 13 pair, Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui, 4-21, 23-21, 21-16.

The world No. 10 duo fought back from the brink, saving 10 match points in the second game to clinch their victory in 65 minutes.

Trailing 21-11 in the second game, Tang Jie and Ee Wei mounted a relentless fight to turn the tide in their favour.

This victory marks Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s second consecutive win against the Chinese pair.

They will face either China’s world No. 2 Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping or Taiwan’s Yang Po Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang in the semi-finals tomorrow.