Cklamovski praises Malaysia’s spirited comeback in Asian Cup qualifier

NATIONAL head coach Peter Cklamovski praised his squad’s team spirit following their 5-1 victory over Laos in the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

He acknowledged the team’s first half performance was rather blunt after conceding the opening goal to their opponents.

The versatility in achieving a perfect finish was successfully executed by his players during the second half to stage an impressive comeback.

Cklamovski described the match as a good challenge and gave full credit to his players for staying patient and believing in their game plan.

Laos coach Ha Hyeokjun acknowledged the superior quality of the Malaysian squad across all aspects of the game.

He noted his team played according to their plan in the first half but lost focus and mentality in the second period.

The Laos coach believes his players are improving throughout the matches but recognized Malaysia’s advantage of having a higher quality league.

Malaysia staged a stylish comeback in the second half before over 18,000 spectators at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The victory maintains Malaysia’s unbeaten record after four matches in Group F of the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Malaysia currently leads the group with 12 points, followed by Vietnam in second place with nine points.

Laos sits in third position with three points while Nepal remains at the bottom with no points. The national team is scheduled to face Nepal in their next qualifying match on November 18.

Malaysia will conclude their group stage campaign against Vietnam in Hanoi next March. – Bernama