Coach Nafuzi hails canaries for gutsy win despite crisis

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain can’t stop singing the praises of his players after their narrow 1-0 Super League win over Terengganu FC at the Darul Aman Stadium here last night.

He said his men played excellently despite being plagued by controversies and managed to put aside the problems they faced with a determined and committed display to pocket all three points.

“For tonight, I’m almost speechless. With the current situation we are in, the players gave their best... went all out although our preparations were far from perfect in the last two months.

“But tonight I want to express a million thanks to them. I am so proud of every one of them,” he told reporters after the match.

Nafuzi also hopes that supporters of the Canaries will continue to back the players and he is also thankful that the players stuck together despite their unending crisis.

The head coach also hopes that the salary arrears issue faced by KDA FC can be resolved promptly for the sake of the players.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC head coach Badrul Afzan Razali urged the Turtles’ fans to give him time to form a strong squad as he has only just taken over.

He added that his main focus is to sharpen the team’s attack.

“Surely there are lots of things I need to work on with this team. I just need some more time to get them all playing to their true capabilities,” he said.