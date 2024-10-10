Cobra Rugby Club to host this year's 51st Cobra 10s

COBRA Rugby Club, Malaysia’s premier rugby club in Malaysia, yesterday announced that it will be hosting the 51st Cobra 10s 2024 on the Nov 2-3 at the Padang Astaka, Petaling Jaya. Backed by the Ministry of Youth & Sports in Malaysia, this year’s tournament will see a total of 14 teams participating and 9 countries represented.

Countries represented in the 51st Cobra 10s are Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Japan and Malaysia.

Darryll Sinnappa, Cobra President said, “The Cobra Rugby Club has been developing and promoting rugby in Malaysia for over five decades. Our focus is to develop and nurture strong life skills in children through rugby.

“Instilling discipline, respect, training ritualistically to perfection, teamwork and celebrating successes together. Our junior rugby programme now coaches over 500 children between the ages of 6 to 16 and we will continue building values through rugby so they become leaders with strong team player values.

“We are proud to have pioneered 10 a-side rugby and more importantly to keep the passion for the sport going with this 51st Cobra 10s. Events like the C10s place us in an international light, highlight our country’s vibrant rugby culture and inspire the future generation to aspire towards playing professionally.

“By investing in this tournament, we hope to not only bring quality games to Malaysian rugby fans but to continue growing connected communities through the love of rugby”.

Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports said, “The Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to fostering the growth of rugby in Malaysia. Hence, through its Sports Matching Grant, the Ministry has approved RM90,000 to support the organising of this tournament.

“We recognise the important role that the Cobra Rugby Club has played in promoting the sport, particularly through the Cobra 10s and we are pleased to be a part of this journey. Tournaments like this provide athletes numerous opportunities as they give athletes exposure by allowing them to compete at an international level”.