Community Sports League draws 63,519 participants, identifies new talents

THE 2025 Community Sports League championship will serve as the thrilling climax to a highly successful grassroots tournament.

This year’s league has attracted a remarkable 63,519 participants from across the nation since its commencement in May.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed the championship focuses on four core sports: table tennis, netball, sepak takraw, and handball.

A primary objective is to identify promising new talents with the potential for future national representation.

The league aims to foster a strong sporting culture among the public as part of efforts to establish Malaysia as a true sporting nation.

It also seeks to increase public access to sports while actively promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Strengthening community unity, harmony, and overall well-being represents another key goal of the initiative.

Officials designed the league as a social intervention tool to help prevent negative social issues, particularly among young people.

The Community Sports League aligns with the well-being and confidence pillars of the Malaysia MADANI concept.

It also supports the holistic and inclusive community-based sports development aspirations outlined in the National Sports Vision 2030.

National Department of Youth and Sports director-general Azura Abidin officially opened the league at the Sports Arena @ UNITEN.

Winners in each sporting event will receive cash prizes, trophies, and official certificates.

The championship’s closing ceremony is scheduled for September 28 at the same Putrajaya venue. – Bernama