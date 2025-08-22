Crystal Palace’s Eze nears Arsenal move after missing European tie

CRYSTAL PALACE midfielder Eberechi Eze appears to be closing in on a £60 million transfer to Arsenal after being omitted from his club’s European fixture.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirmed Eze’s absence from their 1-0 Conference League play-off victory against Fredrikstad, stating the player had reported feeling unwell before the match.

“Today he called me that he doesn’t feel well and can’t play in the evening and that’s why he didn’t play,“ Glasner said.

When questioned about Eze’s future at the club, Glasner responded with a definitive “No” regarding whether the player would feature for Palace again.

The 27-year-old England international may miss the opportunity for a final farewell at Selhurst Park following his hero status achieved by scoring the winning goal in May’s FA Cup final victory against Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur had appeared favourites to sign Eze during this transfer window before Arsenal emerged as likely contenders for his signature.

Eze’s potential move to Arsenal would mark a return to the club that released him as a 13-year-old, becoming their seventh signing of the window and taking their spending beyond £250 million.

Arsenal’s interest intensified following a knee injury to German international Kai Havertz, who missed the club’s open training session on Wednesday.

Manager Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his squad as Arsenal pursue their first Premier League title in 22 years after finishing runners-up to Liverpool last season.

Arteta is scheduled to address the media on Friday ahead of Arsenal’s league match against Leeds United on Saturday. – AFP