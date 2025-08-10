Darwin Nunez completes move from Liverpool to Saudi’s Al-Hilal

LIVERPOOL have confirmed the departure of striker Darwin Nunez to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a deal worth an initial 53 million euros.

The move could enable the Premier League champions to pursue Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as a replacement.

Nunez arrived at Anfield three years ago from Benfica for a fee of 75 million euros but struggled to consistently justify his price tag.

The Uruguayan international netted 40 goals in 143 appearances but gradually lost his starting role under managers Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Al-Hilal announced the signing in an official statement.

“Al-Hilal Club Company is pleased to announce the signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Liverpool FC on a three-year contract.”

The 26-year-old faced increased competition following Liverpool’s summer signings, including Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, part of a 300 million euro spending spree.

His departure raises speculation that Liverpool may intensify efforts to sign Newcastle’s Isak after an initial £110 million bid was rejected.

Newcastle are reportedly holding out for up to £150 million for the Swedish forward. Nunez’s sale brings Liverpool’s total transfer income this window close to 200 million euros, following exits including Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Al-Hilal continue to strengthen their squad with high-profile signings. The Saudi club, managed by Simone Inzaghi, already boasts talents like Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Their recent Club World Cup run included a shock victory over Manchester City. – AFP