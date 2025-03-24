Davies confident as Malaysia eye strong start under Cklamovski

RIGHT back Matthew Davies has expressed confidence in Malaysia’s preparations for the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, stating that the Harimau Malaya are eager to kick off their campaign on a positive note under new head coach Peter Cklamovski.

Speaking at a press conference today ahead of Malaysia’s Group F opener against Nepal at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tomorrow night, Davies said they have adapted well to Cklamovski’s philosophy despite the short training period.

“Firstly, I would like to thank TMJ for his strong support; we could use JDT (Johor Darul Ta’zim) facilities and we are satisfied with our preparations.

“From the players’ perspective, we are satisfied despite having only eight days of training; we have learnt many new concepts from the new coach, so insyaAllah we will get a positive result to kick off the campaign on the right footing,“ the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player said.

The 30-year-old defender also acknowledged the crucial role played by Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail in ensuring the team had access to world-class facilities.

“I want to thank TMJ because he has been supporting us a lot and always standing behind us. We were able to use the facilities in Johor, and that has helped us prepare well,” he added.

However, Davies cautioned against underestimating Nepal, noting that their recent 1-0 victory over Singapore in an international friendly showed they are a formidable opponent.

“We need to give them a lot of respect, but at the same time, we believe it’s about us tomorrow night. If we play the football we know we can play and apply the concepts we have worked on, the result should take care of itself,” he said.

Ranked 132nd by FIFA, Malaysia hold a better position than Nepal, who sit at 175th.

Apart from Nepal, Malaysia will also play Vietnam and Laos in Group F, with only the group winner securing a spot in the final round, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.