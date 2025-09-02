Dele Alli leaves Como after just 10 minutes of playing time

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has parted ways with Italian club Como after playing just ten minutes for the team.

The Serie A side confirmed the mutual termination of his contract on Monday following their joint agreement.

The twenty nine year old joined Como in January on an eighteen month deal but made only one appearance for the club.

He received a straight red card during a ten minute cameo in a defeat by AC Milan back in March.

The former England international has endured years of injury setbacks and barely played competitive matches since 2023.

Como and Alli issued a joint statement explaining their mutual decision to terminate the contract.

Alli remains eager to secure regular playing opportunities elsewhere after falling outside Como’s immediate plans.

Both parties felt this separation represented the right decision before the recent transfer window closure. - Reuters