Diver Nurqayyum ends 18-year medal drought in World Junior

NURQAYYUM Nazmi Mohamad Nazim brought Malaysia back to the World Junior Diving Championships podium after 18 years, bagging a bronze medal in the boys’ 3-metre (m) springboard (16-18 years) event.

According to World Aquatics, the 18-year-old settled for third place after accumulating 506.75 points in the finals at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday (Tuesday in Malaysia).

Compatriot Yong Rui Jie only managed the 10th place with 440.30 points among 12 finalists.

China’s Yan Xin took home gold in a dominating form by scoring 546.60 points, while Isak Borslien of Norway won silver with 508.35 points.

The last time Malaysia had a podium finish was during the 2006 edition hosted here, when Elizabeth Jimie and Bryan Nickson Lomas bagged gold and bronze, respectively.