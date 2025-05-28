PARIS: Novak Djokovic got his tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title off to a solid start on Tuesday as the Serb beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the French Open.

Fresh off claiming his 100th tour title at Geneva last weekend, Djokovic booked his place in the round of 64 at Roland Garros with a straight-sets win over his 98th-ranked American opponent in under two hours.

The only hic-cup for the 38-year-old sixth seed was his failure to serve out the second set at 5-2, but Djokovic swiftly remedied his error by breaking McDonald to 15.

A fourth victory at the French Open would take the former world number one beyond Margaret Court's total of 24 Grand Slam titles.

However, Djokovic has previously admitted he has moved into a new phase of his career as he progresses into his late thirties, and the Belgrade-native's last major win was at the US Open two years ago.

“I don’t know how many more Grand Slams I’ve got left in my body,“ Djokovic told Court Philippe Chatrier after his win.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every moment in this magnificent stadium.”

Speaking to press after the match, Djokovic nonetheless allayed any fears he might call it quits on his career in the immediate future.

“I spent quite a bit of time in making sure that every step of the way in preparation and prevention is respected in order for me to still be able to play on this level,“ he said.

“(On the) mental side, of course, there are always challenges. There are always, you know, doubts. But there is also motivations and goals, you know, what inspires you, what’s the purpose of you still competing.

“Thankfully I have several different motivations that keep me going. Of course history and making records and achieving great things in this sport is definitely one of them.”

The three-time Roland Garros champion will face the winner of the all-French clash between Corentin Moutet and Clement Tabur in the second round.