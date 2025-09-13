Donnarumma embraces goalkeeper competition at Manchester City

MANCHESTER CITY goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma welcomes the competition with James Trafford for the starting position, believing it will bring out the best in both players.

The Italy international joined from Paris St Germain on a five-year contract on transfer deadline day, creating uncertainty about the number one spot following Ederson’s departure.

Trafford started all three of City’s Premier League games this season but faced scrutiny after a costly error in the 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Donnarumma expressed enthusiasm about meeting his new teammate and embracing the competitive environment at the club.

He emphasised the importance of building a strong, united group where players support each other for collective success.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper stated he has always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, which he considers the world’s best league.

Donnarumma could make his first appearance for City when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City currently sit 13th in the table with three points from their opening three matches. – Reuters