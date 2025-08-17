3 Dead, 8 injured in early morning mass shooting at NYC restaurant

ISTANBUL: Three people were killed and eight others wounded when multiple gunmen opened fire inside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City, early Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights just before 3.30 am local time.

The dead were identified as men aged 27, 35 and another whose age has yet to be determined.

Eight others were taken to nearby hospitals. Authorities did not disclose their conditions.

Tisch said investigators recovered at least 36 shell casings from multiple guns at the scene. No arrests have been made.

“Currently, we have identified 11 victims ranging in age from 27 to 61, eight males and three females,” she said.

She noted that New York has recorded its lowest number of shooting incidents and victims in the first seven months of the year, calling the attack a tragic anomaly.

