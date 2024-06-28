Eight teams to play in Perlis Super League

KANGAR: Eight teams will be battling it out in the Perlis Super League football tournament from July to October, organised by the Perlis State Sports Council.

They are KSMR Kangar FC, Anak Nelayan SR FC, Kangar City FC, Arau City FC, Suria Paya BSC SMKTS, Kuala Perlis TFC, Juang Kayang FC and Bintong FC.

State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak said the Perlis Super League, launched in 2022, is aimed at grooming new talents to improve the standard of Perlis football.

“Now, we are at the lower level and the Perlis Super League is an effort to start developing young players to represent the state in bigger competitions like the Malaysia Super League,” he said.

He told reporters this after Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli launched the Perlis Super League 2024 at Stadium Tuanku Syed Putra here last night.