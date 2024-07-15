$!Elevate the runner in you at Puma’s NITRO™ Night Run 2024!

CALLING all runners to elevate yourself and experience the night like never before! Puma is excited to announce its ‘Puma NITRO™ Night Run 2024,‘ set to take place on 16th November 2024 (Saturday) at Dataran Putrajaya. The theme for this year’s run is to “ELEVATE”, encouraging participants to push their limits and reach new athletic heights while also making fun-filled memories along the way.
For this year’s Puma NITRO™ Night Run iteration, Puma is offering three racecourses for participants to elevate themselves at their pace: a quick 5KM run, a 10KM course, or a 21KM half- marathon for the more experienced runners to step up to.
All racecourses come with a tiered pricing system, with the Early Bird promo currently ongoing!
5KM Run
Early Bird (9 Jul – 6 Aug): RM75
Normal (7 Aug – 30 Sept): RM90
10KM Run
Early Bird (9 Jul – 6 Aug): RM85
Normal (7 Aug – 30 Sept): RM100
21KM Run
Early Bird (9 Jul – 6 Aug): RM105
Normal (7 Aug – 30 Sept): RM120
Regardless of the racecourse chosen, exclusive memorabilia by Puma will be awarded to participants to bring home as a reminder of the nocturnal experience.
Runners’ Entitlements:
5KM and 10KM Participants: An exclusive Puma Performance Running Tee, a finisher’s medal, and a Puma drawstring bag. 21KM Participants: An exclusive Puma Performance Running Tee, a finisher’s medal, a Puma drawstring bag, and an exclusive Finisher Tee to commemorate the completion of the challenging course.
Participants who are looking to have fun while elevating themselves to the challenge, fret not as the Puma NITRO™ Night Run event will be filled with post-run electrifying performances, ensuring that the night ends on a high note. That aside, multiple booths will be made available throughout the event where fun activities, games, and sales promos will be present for participants to indulge in.
“At Puma, we are committed to providing an exceptional running experience, from our high-quality gear to the event itself. This year, due to popular demand, we’ve added a 21KM half-marathon category to challenge and inspire our runners even further. The Puma NITRO™ Night Run is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of self-improvement and the spirit of community. We invite everyone to join us in this vibrant event, where we combine athletic challenge with a festive atmosphere,“ said Steven Tan, Country Manager of Puma Malaysia Participants will navigate the picturesque routes of Dataran Putrajaya beneath the refreshing night sky, drawing inspiration from Puma’s acclaimed Nitro running shoe line. Celebrated for their exceptional cushioning and cutting-edge technology, Puma NITRO™ shoes deliver an ideal mix of comfort and performance, empowering each runner to elevate their running experience to new levels.
Registrations for the ‘Puma NITRO™ Night Run 2024’ are now open. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate yourself in a fun-filled event!
For more details about the Puma NITRO™ Night Run 2024 and to register, visit: https://www.heyjom.com/events/591