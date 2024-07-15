$!Elevate the runner in you at Puma’s NITRO™ Night Run 2024!

The run is set to take place on 16th November 2024 (Saturday) at Dataran Putrajaya.

CALLING all runners to elevate yourself and experience the night like never before! Puma is excited to announce its ‘Puma NITRO™ Night Run 2024,‘ set to take place on 16th November 2024 (Saturday) at Dataran Putrajaya. The theme for this year’s run is to “ELEVATE”, encouraging participants to push their limits and reach new athletic heights while also making fun-filled memories along the way. For this year’s Puma NITRO™ Night Run iteration, Puma is offering three racecourses for participants to elevate themselves at their pace: a quick 5KM run, a 10KM course, or a 21KM half- marathon for the more experienced runners to step up to. All racecourses come with a tiered pricing system, with the Early Bird promo currently ongoing!

5KM Run Early Bird (9 Jul – 6 Aug): RM75 Normal (7 Aug – 30 Sept): RM90 10KM Run Early Bird (9 Jul – 6 Aug): RM85 Normal (7 Aug – 30 Sept): RM100 21KM Run Early Bird (9 Jul – 6 Aug): RM105 Normal (7 Aug – 30 Sept): RM120 Regardless of the racecourse chosen, exclusive memorabilia by Puma will be awarded to participants to bring home as a reminder of the nocturnal experience. Runners’ Entitlements:

5KM and 10KM Participants: An exclusive Puma Performance Running Tee, a finisher’s medal, and a Puma drawstring bag. 21KM Participants: An exclusive Puma Performance Running Tee, a finisher’s medal, a Puma drawstring bag, and an exclusive Finisher Tee to commemorate the completion of the challenging course.