England defender Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euro 2025

ENGLAND defender Jess Carter said she has been the target of online racist abuse since Euro 2025 began in Switzerland, and announced on Sunday that she is stepping away from social media for the duration of the tournament.

“Whilst every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don’t agree or think that it’s ok to target someone’s appearance or race,“ Carter, who is Black, posted in a lengthy Instagram statement.

“I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can.

“Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won’t have to deal with it.”

The 27-year-old has started all four of England's games at the tournament, but struggled in their quarter-final win over Sweden on Thursday as the Lionesses conceded two first-half goals.

England play Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday in Geneva, and while they traditionally take a knee before matches -- including their four matches so far in Switzerland, as a symbolic gesture against racism -- they will not do so on Tuesday.

“It is clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism, we have agreed as a squad to remain standing before kickoff on Tuesday,“ the team said in a statement. “Those behind the online poison must be held accountable.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted his support for Carter on X.

“There is no place for racism in football or anywhere in society,“ Starmer said. “I stand with Jess, the Lionesses, and any players who have suffered racism, on and off the pitch.”

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham condemned the abuse, and said the FA has been in contact with UK police, who are in touch with the relevant social media platform, to “ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice,“ he said.

Lot of anger

“Our priority is Jess and giving her all the support she needs,“ Bullingham said in a statement. “We strongly condemn those responsible for this disgusting racism.

“Regrettably this is not the first time this has happened to an England player.”

The England players and staff met on Saturday to discuss the issue, with defender Lucy Bronze saying the resounding feeling among the team was anger.

“We all know that any player of colour who’s played for England has probably gone through racist abuse,“ Bronze said in an emotional press conference, at times fighting back tears.

“There was a lot of anger. It’s anger and sadness that our teammates are going through this, and we don’t want it happen. We want to be focused on football.

“We want Jess and anybody else who puts on an England shirt to be brave, to be happy when they play for England, to have the fans’ support through all of it.”

Carter's teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy said in an Instagram post that she planned to come off social media as well.

“Another tournament goes by where we see the same disgusting racist abuse, I will not continue to feed the very platforms that enable this abuse with no consequences,“ the defender wrote.

European soccer's governing body UEFA, Carter's club Gotham FC, the National Women's Soccer League, and the Lionesses all also posted statements in support of the player.

“We stand with Jess and all Lionesses players past and present who have suffered racism,“ the Lionesses said. “Representing your country is the greatest honour. It is not right that while we are doing that some of us are treated differently simply because of the colour of our skin.”

UEFA said: “Abuse and discrimination should never be tolerated, whether in football or society, in person or online.

“We stand with Jess.”

Five people were arrested after England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were racially abused online following their men's Euro 2020 final defeat - REUTERS