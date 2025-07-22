King consents to Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Act 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has given his royal assent to the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Act 2025, which was passed during the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament held from Feb 3 to March 25.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul informed the House of the royal consent before the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The Act was enacted to provide for matters relating to the capture, transportation, utilisation, and permanent storage of carbon dioxide. It also aims to reduce the impact of climate change and catalyse the development of the industry as a new source of economic growth.

In the same sitting, Johari also welcomed participants of the 2025 Parliamentary School Programme, comprising school head prefects from Perlis.

“This programme is one of Parliament’s initiatives to provide exposure to the country’s parliamentary democracy system and to nurture leadership qualities among future leaders,” he said. - Bernama