England fans upset as Agyemang omitted from Royal Family photo

ENGLAND'S Royal Family is under fire from Lioness fans after a good luck message that included photos of several players was missing young star Michelle Agyemang.

The 19-year-old Agyemang, who is Black, saved England at the brink with late goals in both their narrow quarter-final win over Sweden and semi-final victory over Italy.

“I think that would never, ever be intentional,“ England coach Sarina Wiegman said, when asked about the omission in Saturday’s pre-game press conference. “I think the message from the Royal Family is that they really, really support us, and we really appreciate that. It’s unfortunate that (Agyemang) is not on the picture, but there’s all good intentions.”

The Royal Family posted their congratulations on reaching the Euro final on several social media platforms.

“Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated,“ the message said. “Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

“Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible. Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more.”

The Royal Family did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the post.

It includes a photo of England's starting 11 for a game earlier in the tournament and includes Jess Carter, who announced earlier in the tournament that she was coming off of social media after receiving racist abuse. The post also includes several other players in action.

The post was met with an outcry from many fans on social media.

“Black women aren’t invisible. Let’s stop erasing them,“ Miriam Walker-Khan, the founder of Brown Girl Sport, wrote on X - REUTERS