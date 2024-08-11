Eogene eyes ambitious move to LA28

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles player, Eogene Ewe, has set a bold move to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games, slated to be held in Los Angeles (LA28).

Eogene said in order to ensure he remains on track to LA28, the world number 99 shuttler needs to climb up his rungs, starting by making a breakthrough into the top 64, next year.

“I think I am happy with my progress so far as I managed to get to the top 100 this year but I still need to improve.

“I still don’t have quality to match higher-ranked player based on my last tournament in Indonesia Masters II 2024,” he told reporters when met after the training session here, today.

Eogene was sent packing in the round of 16 by home player and world number 60 Alwi Farhan, 20-22, 13-21.

Looking ahead, Eogene also aimed to make it to the top 32 in 2026 and thus stand a better chance to go up against the world’s best players in Super 750 or Super 1000 tournaments.

Asked whether he felt pressure seeing some of his former teammates dropped from the national squad, the 19-year-old admitted feeling so.

However, Eogene also saw it as motivation to prove his mettle and secure his place in Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Last month, BAM has decided to drop 13 players from the senior team including four men’s singles player - Chua Kim Sheng, Ong Zhen Yi, Jacky Kok and Jan Jireh Lee.

Following BAM’s decision, the current men’s singles roster now consists of Ng Tze Yong, Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh, and Eogene.