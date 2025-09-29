Europe retain Ryder Cup after dramatic US fightback in New York

EUROPE fought off a thrilling United States rally to retain the Ryder Cup after Irishman Shane Lowry secured the trophy with a dramatic six-foot birdie putt.

Lowry’s putt lifted him into a tie with American Russell Henley for the half-point that gave Europe a 14-11 lead with three matches remaining.

The visitors needed only 14 points to keep the trophy after their 2023 victory in Rome while the Americans required 14.5 points for what would have been the greatest last-day comeback in Cup history.

Europe had seized a record 11.5-4.5 lead after the pairs sessions which became 12-5 after Norway’s Viktor Hovland withdrew from singles due to a neck injury.

Early losses by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose had Europe reeling before Sweden’s Ludwig Aberg beat Patrick Cantlay 2&1.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick then tied Bryson DeChambeau despite squandering a 5-up lead after seven holes to put Europe on the brink of victory.

Tensions grew to epic levels before Lowry’s heroic finish with Henley 1-up at the 18th tee.

Lowry found the fairway while Henley landed in a left bunker but the American’s approach landed 10 feet from the hole.

The Irishman dropped his approach six feet from the hole then watched Henley miss a putt to win their match.

Lowry sank his putt to win the hole tie the match and secure the Cup before starting to dance on the green.

“That was the hardest couple of hours of my life,“ a tearful Lowry said.

Europe’s triumph marked their 11th victory in the past 15 Cup showdowns and their fourth on the road in that span.

This represented Europe’s first away victory since the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah” against the United States.

Americans lead the all-time rivalry 27-16-2 but Europe lead 13-9-1 since the roster expanded beyond Britain and Ireland in 1979. – AFP