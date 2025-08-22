Everton announce partnership with Japan’s Nagoya Grampus

PREMIER LEAGUE club Everton have agreed a partnership with Japan’s Nagoya Grampus which will see them work together on the development of emerging talent, both teams said on Thursday.

“There will also be regular collaboration between coaching and performance staff to share knowledge and expertise across both men’s and women’s football,“ Everton said in a statement.

Nagoya already had a similar partnership with Serie A side AS Roma, who are also owned by Everton’s owners, the Friedkin Group.

Everton lost to Leeds United in their opening game of the new Premier League campaign on Monday. Nagoya are 16th in the J-League standings. - Reuters