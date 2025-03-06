FORMER Barcelona women’s coach Jonatan Giraldez has been hired by French champions Lyon on a three-year deal, the club said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard took over from Joe Montemurro who was appointed head coach of the Australian national women’s team earlier on Monday.

During his time at the helm of Barcela the club won the Champions League in 2023 and 2024 as well as three national league titles.

Lyon owner Michele Kang, who employed Giraldez at another of her clubs, Washington Spirit, said she hoped he would “lift the team to new heights”.

Lyon sealed their fourth consecutive women’s French league title last Friday but went out of the Champions League in the semi-finals when they were beaten by tournament winners Arsenal.

Lyon now face a rebuilding phase as several experienced players, including 36-year-old Eugenie Le Sommer, are leaving in the summer.