Extraordinary commitment key to Negeri Sembilan FC’s success

TEMERLOH: Negeri Sembilan FC squad’s extraordinary commitment throughout the game paid off as they secured three valuable points on their opponent’s turf.

Head coach Azzmi Ab Aziz emphasized that the hard-earned 0-2 victory over Sri Pahang FC was the result of rigorous training since the beginning of the Super League season.

“We faced initial pressure and started the match slowly, but the players displayed extraordinary commitment to secure the win,” he said during a press conference following yesterday’s match.

“Some critics argued that we lacked time for experimentation, but it was crucial for us to gauge their quality. Today, we implemented a different formation and achieved success,” he added.

Azzmi also acknowledged that individual mistakes were identified as contributing factors to their previous defeats.

“Based on our analysis, we identified the mistakes and today, we managed to minimise them, preventing Sri Pahang from scoring any goals,” Azzmi said.

He also praised Takumi Sasaki’s outstanding performance, highlighting that his efforts, alongside those of the entire team, generated the winning momentum that they aim to maintain in their upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang head coach Fandi Ahmad admitted that his team accepted defeat after a slow start in the first half.

“I’m not sure what happened; we started slowly, but in the second half, the players picked up the pace and created three or four scoring opportunities.

“However, our fighting spirit fell short against Negeri Sembilan, who displayed great confidence, and luck was not on our side,” he commented.