Eze scores first Arsenal goal as Gunners reach League Cup last 16

EBERECHI EZE scored his first goal for Arsenal in a 2-0 victory over Port Vale that secured the Gunners’ place in the League Cup fourth round.

Mikel Arteta demonstrated his squad’s depth by making nine changes from the weekend draw with Manchester City, including starts for Eze, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli.

The England international, who joined from Crystal Palace in a deal potentially worth £68 million, gave Arsenal an early lead after just eight minutes.

Eze finished calmly from Myles Lewis-Skelly’s clever flick to mark an impressive start to his Arsenal career.

Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to extend their advantage against the resilient League Two side.

Port Vale’s Devante Cole, son of former Manchester United striker Andy Cole, nearly equalised with a strike that flew just over the bar.

Leandro Trossard finally secured the win with a powerful, precise finish into the bottom corner five minutes from full-time.

Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 2-0 win at Huddersfield with a goal and an assist, showing signs of his best form.

Foden opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a low driven shot, while Erling Haaland was among those rested by Pep Guardiola.

City sealed their victory 15 minutes from time when Savinho blasted in Foden’s pass from a narrow angle.

Newcastle United, the defending champions, cruised to a 4-1 win over League One leaders Bradford at St. James’ Park.

Joelinton and William Osula each scored twice for the Magpies, with two goals coming in quick succession early in the match.

Tottenham Hotspur also progressed comfortably with a 3-0 victory against Doncaster at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joao Palhinha opened the scoring with an spectacular overhead kick before Jay McGrath’s own goal doubled the lead after 17 minutes.

Brennan Johnson completed the scoring in stoppage time by netting his third goal of the season. – AFP