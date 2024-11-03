Faisal Halim: High-intensity training for new faces to showcase their talent

PETALING JAYA: Harimau Malaya striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim (pix) believes the high-intensity training stripped in by National head coach Kim Pan Gon will open the door for new faces to prove their ability ahead of the country’s preparations to face Oman in a Group D match of the 2026 World Cup Qualifier/2027 Asia Cup competitions later this month.

Mohamad Faisal or better known as Faisal Halim said though senior and young players will be engaged in a short stint which started on Friday to ensure a formidable team, it will serve as a platform for the South Korean coach to pick the right players for the task.

Pan Gon started his preparations to face Oman by calling up 33 players to join the training camp, including 21 of the 26 players who saw action at the 2023 Asian Games in Qatar last January and retained for the task against Oman.

“To me a little tough because we have been without any match practice since it is the off season. However, as a player we must be focused although it is a little unfortunate because we are under very challenging times.

“I understand why the high-intensity mode was adopted. There is no choice because we do not have matches to play. There are young players who joined the training asking me how we can adopt the high-intensity training. So, it is up to the players to shine and be selected,” he said when met after a training session at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, today.

Malaysia, currently ranked 132nd in the FIFA World Ranking will take on Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on March 22 in Muscat (2am Malaysian time) before hosting Oman at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here on March 26.

The 26-year-old said the objective is to collect as many points as possible from the two matches.

“If we go to Oman and collect points and again when playing in Bukit Jalil, we will be secured in the next round but if the situation becomes very challenging, there are four matches and we have to do our best to earn an easy path,” he said.

Malaysia currently top Group D with six points, followed by Oman and Kyrgyzstan in second and third places respectively with three points each while Taiwan are at the bottom with no points.

Pan Gon’s charges will take on Nepal in a closed-door match at Wisma FAM on March 15 as part of their preparations to face Oman before leaving to Muscat on March 17. -Bernama